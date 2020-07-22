1/1
Elda (Bollori) VERDICCHIO
1930 - 2020
VERDICCHIO, Elda (born Bollori) Elda Verdicchio (born Bollori), July 2, 1930 (Arezzo, Italy), passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. A resident of West Vancouver since 1965 when she and her sons, Pasquale, Alfredo, and Marco, arrived in Canada to join husband Mario (deceased 2002). Originating from the town of Arezzo, Elda was very proud of that city's heritage, and would often reminisce about her childhood there, and of the city's history. As an adolescent, she and her family survived the harsh years of WWII. They eventually left Arezzo for Napoli, where Elda would meet her future husband, Mario. The two would marry in 1952. Upon arriving to Canada, the family joined a well-settled and thriving Verdicchio Family, in West Vancouver. Mario joined his brothers as part of the staff at Peppi's Restaurant, while Elda, an accomplished seamstress and knitter, practiced those skills for private customers, and at Edward Chapman's, where she established longstanding friendships. Elda is survived by her son Pasquale, daughter-in-law Liesbeth van den Bosch, grand-children Mara, and Giuliano, and great-grandson Jiustino; son Alfredo, and grandchildren Gabriela, and Teo; son Marco, and grandchildren Melissa, and Natalie. Vigil Prayers will be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 4:30pm at Hollyburn Funeral Home, 1807 Marine Drive, West Vancouver. Please call (604-922-1221) to confirm your attendance as the chapel has limited capacity. Interment will be held on July 24th at 2:30 pm at Capilano View Cemetery, 1490 3rd Street, West Vancouver, B.C. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society of BC.




Published in North Shore News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Vigil
04:30 PM
Hollyburn Funeral Home
JUL
24
Interment
02:30 PM
Capilano View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollyburn Funeral Home
1807 Marine Drive
West Vancouver, BC V7V1J7
6049221221
July 22, 2020
A message for Alfredo.
Alfredo, I am so sorry to hear of your mom’s passing. I met her when we were in grade 11, 1974... she was a lovely mom to you and to your friends. I hope you find solace in all your great memories! She was blessed to have you as a wonderful young boy that grew into a fine man.
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Blessings, Jan Keast
Jan Keast
Friend
