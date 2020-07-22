Elda Verdicchio (born Bollori), July 2, 1930 (Arezzo, Italy), passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. A resident of West Vancouver since 1965 when she and her sons, Pasquale, Alfredo, and Marco, arrived in Canada to join husband Mario (deceased 2002). Originating from the town of Arezzo, Elda was very proud of that city's heritage, and would often reminisce about her childhood there, and of the city's history. As an adolescent, she and her family survived the harsh years of WWII. They eventually left Arezzo for Napoli, where Elda would meet her future husband, Mario. The two would marry in 1952. Upon arriving to Canada, the family joined a well-settled and thriving Verdicchio Family, in West Vancouver. Mario joined his brothers as part of the staff at Peppi's Restaurant, while Elda, an accomplished seamstress and knitter, practiced those skills for private customers, and at Edward Chapman's, where she established longstanding friendships. Elda is survived by her son Pasquale, daughter-in-law Liesbeth van den Bosch, grand-children Mara, and Giuliano, and great-grandson Jiustino; son Alfredo, and grandchildren Gabriela, and Teo; son Marco, and grandchildren Melissa, and Natalie.1807 Marine Drive, West Vancouver. Please call (604-922-1221) to confirm your attendance as the chapel has limited capacity. Interment will be held on July 24th at 2:30 pm at Capilano View Cemetery, 1490 3rd Street, West Vancouver, B.C. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society of BC.