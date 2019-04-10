Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Christine (Martin) FOOT. View Sign

FOOT, Eleanor Christine Thomson (nee Martin) October 10, 1924 - February 28, 2019 Our 94 year old Mum, Grandma, Nana and GG, Eleanor, drifted peacefully off into the sunshine on February 28th at home, in her favourite recliner surrounded by loved ones. She was very proud and somewhat surprised to have outlived every other person in her entire extended family. She recently met her newest great granddaughter who carries her name and her older great grans were so lucky to have known her well. She saw all her grandchildren into adulthood and all her children into retirement. She will be greatly missed by her children; Allison (Bob), Deborah (Mary), Douglas (Barb), Robert (Karen), her grandchildren; D'Arcy, Tara, Daryl, Ryan, Brett, Cameron, Jamie, great grandchildren; Tristan, Marc, Elise, Easton, Georgia Eleanor and many cherished in-laws and friends. Eleanor was born in Regina, Saskatchewan to John Martin and Christine Thomson. She and her older sister Marian grew up during the depression. They lived across from the Saskatchewan legislature and enjoyed playing in the grounds and sneaking up to the dome. Being a tough Prairie girl, she walked to school in -40 degree weather and remembers the thermometer plunging to -60. She also recalled the invasion of grasshoppers covering everything including herself during the dust bowl of the "dirty thirties". She had a happy childhood though, enjoying summers at the lake with her many cousins and figure skating in the winters. She excelled at skating and badminton, winning many trophies. After graduating from high school in 1943 Eleanor attended the University of Toronto graduating in Occupational Therapy in 1946. She moved to Vancouver in 1947 and worked at Shaughnessy Hospital. Here she met a special patient Ted Foot and they were married in 1950. Mum and Dad moved to the family orchard in East Kelowna in 1951 and started a family. Mum got involved in community activities and made many friends. In 1971 she went back to work at Kelowna General Hospital as an occupational therapist in Psychiatry. In 1973 Mum and Dad and family moved to North Vancouver where she worked as an OT at Lions Gate Hospital. They started travelling in the early 70s, making several trips to the UK to visit relatives and to the Caribbean. They often visited sunny places in the winters, particularly Mexico, until well into retirement. They enjoyed golfing, sailing, gardening and bridge and continued to be active at the pool and exercise classes. Mum always loved having the family around and cooked regular Sunday night dinners for the ever growing family until age 80! After Dad died in 2004 Mum moved to her apartment on Lonsdale for 9 years. She had it totally renovated to suit her taste and got involved in many of the activities. For the last 5 years she had been enjoying life in Summerhill independent living. There she got reacquainted with old friends and made new friendships. Many of them remarked on what an 'elegant lady' she was. Mum had a remarkable memory. We could always count on her to recall dates, names and events. It was a wonderful connection to the past and family history for us. She followed the stock market closely and could tell you how her stocks were doing on a daily basis. Her mind continued to be sharp to the very last day, but her body simply wore out with old age. We are very grateful for Mum's special caregiver and friend Geraldine Schoultz, as well as June Morris and the entire staff at Summerhill for all their love and support. The family will have a celebration of Eleanor's life at a later date. If you are considering a donation in Eleanor's name the family recommends the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.





