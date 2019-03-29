Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anne "Nancy" BOYD. View Sign

BOYD, Elizabeth Anne "Nancy" June 24, 1921 - February 24, 2019 The family of Nancy Boyd announces her peaceful passing at Amica, West Vancouver on February 24, 2019. Nancy was predeceased by her husband Samuel Dalton "Bud" Boyd. Nancy, the last of eight siblings (Mary, John, Alfred, George, Dick, Beryl and Betty) was born and raised in North Toronto, Ontario. She attended Deer Park Public School and North Toronto Collegiate Institute. Following graduation, Nancy worked for Canadian Pacific Express and AC Nielson as a keypunch operator from 1939 until 1951. Nancy wed Bud on September 27, 1947 at Christ Church Deer Park, and they were happily married for 63 years. Bud and Nancy lived with their children Martha and Brian, in Lambeth, Ontario for seven years while Bud worked as branch manager for Christie Brown and Company. In 1962, Bud accepted a position as Christie's Branch Manager for BC and the Yukon and the family moved to Vancouver. Nancy was a dedicated homemaker, devoted to her husband and two children at their beautiful home on Burley Drive. Over the years, Nancy volunteered her time in many areas. She was an inaugural volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the day it started in West Vancouver, and for many years after. Nancy was a volunteer for the Lions Gate Hospital Auxiliary Dogwood Shop, as well as at the Cancer Lodge at Vancouver General Hospital. She was an adopted member of "The Magee Girls" making many lifelong friends. Nancy and Bud were dedicated members of St. Christopher's Church in West Vancouver for over 50 years. For many years they were part of a group of church members who organized the coffee hour after the Sunday service. Nancy was an active member of the St. Christopher's Guild, fundraising for the church with Church Bridge events, fashion shows, cabaret dinners, bake sales, and Christmas Bazaars. Nancy also was an original member of the Church Bridge Club for close to 40 years. Nancy and Bud were among the first members of Hollyburn Country Club and enjoyed several years of curling and playing bridge with their many friends. In their retirement, Nancy and Bud traveled the world and enjoyed visiting their son Brian and family in Toronto and daughter Martha and family in Kauai, Hawaii and Williamstown, Massachusetts. Nancy was an avid reader of books and two newspapers a day. She had a razor sharp memory and intellectual curiosity regarding any political, financial or global event and also was a devotee of pop culture. She enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren and great granddaughters on her iPad. Nancy is survived by her son Brian Boyd, daughter Martha Elpern (David) grandson Liam Boyd, granddaughters Sarah Boyd, Ashley Chapman (Nicholas), Zoe Elpern (Michael Guggenheim) Gabriela Nagy (Scott) great granddaughters Eloise Nagy and Olivia Guggenheim as well as many nieces and nephews. We will greatly miss Nancy's warmth, humor, wit and her love of family and friends. Special thanks to loving caregivers Corrin Redpath and Peggy Joudrey as well as the wonderful and caring staff at Amica, West Vancouver. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on June 15, 2019 at St. Christopher's Church, West Vancouver at 3:30 pm.





