LOFTHOUSE, Elizabeth (Betty) Arnett Aged 88 years, passed away peacefully at Capilano Care on September 21, 2019. Lovingly remembered by daughter Joanna Goldsmith (John) and son Paul van Aggelen (Colleen), grandchildren; Amanda van Aggelen, Elizabeth Goldsmith, and Jonathan van Aggelen. Predeceased by her brother John Ward. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Tuesday, October 8th at 11:15 a.m. at Hollyburn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Van Dusen Gardens, S.P.C.A or Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019