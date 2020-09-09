1/1
Elizabeth Barbara "Bari" LEMARE
LEMARE, Elizabeth Barbara "Bari" Bari died at the age of 91 years on August 31, 2020, at home, peacefully, and surrounded by her children. Bari was born August 23, 1929 in Eccleston Park (Prescot), England. After the war, she attended the Liverpool Art School, where she studied textile design. Married in 1953 to Procter, they and their first 2 children immigrated to Canada in 1956. In 1960, they settled on Jefferson Avenue in Dundarave, West Vancouver where they had 3 more children and lived for the next 40 years in the much-loved family home. Well known in the local community, Bari worked for many years at the Treasure Chest antique store, retiring at the age of 85. She is survived by four children, Simon (Herta), Lucy (Earl), Peter (Barbara), and Liz (Richard), twelve grandchildren, Graham, Emily, Thomas, Robert, Hanna, Simon, Nick, Mark, Thea, Parker, Liam, and Rupert and one great grandchild, Dash as well as many wonderful friends. Predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Procter in 1997, and son John in 1969. Bari's independence, strength of character, and good cheer will be fondly remembered by family and friends. She left this world as she lived her life - positive, in charge, and on her own terms. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to Artists for Kids (www3.gordonsmithgallery.ca) would be greatly appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. Purewal and Dr. Coetsee for their remarkable care and compassion.



Published in North Shore News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
