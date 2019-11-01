FARROW, Elizabeth May 5, 1931 - October 5, 2019 Predeceased by her husband, Alfred, Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia (Murray) and her cousin, Elisabeth. Born in Scotland, Betty came to Canada as a young woman. She met and married Fred in Nelson, B.C. and eventually settled in Abbotsford, where she worked as a medical office assistant for many years. She was a faithful member of the Calvin Presbyterian Church and an enthusiastic Scottish Country dancer. After Fred's death, Betty moved to West Vancouver to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. There, she continued to enjoy a full and active life, attending church, volunteering at the Senior Centre, and joining the Kiwanis Service Club. The family would like to thank everyone who helped care for Betty at the Capilano Care Centre during her final few months. A memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th at the West Vancouver Presbyterian Church at 2893 Marine Drive. If so desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, WVPC, SPCA or the charity of your choice.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019