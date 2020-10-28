1/1
Elizabeth Gwenllian (Bradley) BEARD
09/06/1927 - 10/10/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEARD, Betty September 6, 1927 - October 10, 2020 Elizabeth Gwenllian Beard (née Bradley), aged 93 years, passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver, on October 10th, 2020. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Richard (Dick), whom she knew since childhood. She was the last remaining member of her generation from both sides of the family. She is lovingly remembered by her three sons: Douglas (widowed), Bill (Val), and Jim (Audrey); and by her four grandchildren: Linda, Dustin, Jordan, and Tia; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Brigitte. Betty had a deep love for her family, and also enjoyed gardening, travelling, and recounting stories of her years growing up in West Vancouver. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, likely in the summer of 2021. Her family is grateful for any donations to the BC Cancer Agency.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved