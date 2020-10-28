Elizabeth Gwenllian Beard (née Bradley), aged 93 years, passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver, on October 10th, 2020. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Richard (Dick), whom she knew since childhood. She was the last remaining member of her generation from both sides of the family. She is lovingly remembered by her three sons: Douglas (widowed), Bill (Val), and Jim (Audrey); and by her four grandchildren: Linda, Dustin, Jordan, and Tia; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Brigitte. Betty had a deep love for her family, and also enjoyed gardening, travelling, and recounting stories of her years growing up in West Vancouver. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, likely in the summer of 2021. Her family is grateful for any donations to the BC Cancer Agency.