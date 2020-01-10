Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Mary SHERBANIUK. View Sign Obituary

SHERBANIUK, Elizabeth Mary December 7, 1927 - December 17, 2019 We rejoice that our mom has passed peacefully into the loving arms of the angels and our Father in Heaven. A strong and vibrant woman, she outlived most of her friends and peers, and celebrated her 92nd birthday in her favourite way, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Kenny, Pat, Nancy, Bill, Joan, Doug and Judy, she will be missed by children Carol, Jim, Sue, Don, and Danielle, and 8 grandchildren. Born in Sydney, NS, proud of her Scottish roots, Elizabeth obtained a B. Ed in 1956 from the University of Alberta, settled in North Vancouver, and taught high school until retiring at age 70. A lifelong learner, she took night school courses in languages, played clarinet in the West Van Adult Band, and enjoyed trips overseas to the Holy Land, Europe and Japan. She loved to sing, dance and read, with her favourite Bible always open on the kitchen table. She welcomed all relatives, friends and strays into her home and never hesitated to lend a listening ear or speak a kind and encouraging word. Her greatest pleasure was family get-togethers and she relished the exuberance of her grandchildren, babysitting and playing with care, love, and imagination. Her dedication to family was complete, and she never missed a band concert, dance performance, piano or violin recital, or play. She was her children's greatest supporter and defender to her last breath, and this was her special talent. She was an active member of Westlynn Baptist Church for 46 years, where she enjoyed worshipping and serving as Bible study leader. A celebration of life will be held at Westlynn Baptist Church at 1341 E. 27th St., North Vancouver, at 3 PM on Saturday, January 18. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Vision.





