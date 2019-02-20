Always taking care of others, generous to all, and a friend to many.
At her best playing with her granddaughter, Marlee. She is gone at a time when the world needs more people like her. Elke would want you to be kind to others, have compassion, and above all else - enjoy a glass of wine!
She will be truly missed by her Canadian family, Natasha, Wilson, Marlee, Baerbel, and Jim; her brothers and sisters in Germany; and her many friends.
An informal celebration of her life to be held on March 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm.
For details please email her daughter, Natasha at [email protected]
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019