HUNT, Elmer Harold
On Sunday, November 1, 2020 Elmer (Flip) Hunt passed away at the age of 95 years in the Kamloops Hospice Home. He was born on December 7, 1924 in Sacramento, California. Flip is lovingly remembered by his brother Ron (Marie) of Kamloops, his sister Beverley Winsor of Bremerton, Washington and numerous other family. He was predeceased by his wife Jessie on February 27, 2015. Flip had always wanted to fly - even before his dad's friend took him for a ride in an old bi-plane when he was in high school. So when he graduated from Kitsilano High (where he played rugby and Canadian football) in June 1941, Flip immediately joined the RCAF. After basic training in Edmonton it was off to Ontario for flight school; as a flying officer, Flip flew over 30 missions obtaining his Operational Wing medal. In November 1945, he was discharged from the RCAF. Flip worked managing a Mechanical Contracting business in Vancouver, a job he held for 33 years. He finished his work life as a specialist for an accounting firm. In February 1951, Flip met a lady he fancied while on a ski holiday in Sun Valley, Idaho. A year later he and Jess were married and bought a house in West Vancouver, where they lived together for 63 years. They sailed up and down the BC coast together on their sailboat "Tanager". He also competed in the Swiftsure Yacht race in Victoria a few times. He and Jess skied, fly fished, hiked and they enjoyed the "Best of the Outdoors". Together they enjoyed attending many of the events of Jessie's Thunderleg pals. Flip was a member of the Gleneagles Golf Club and held the positon of Club Captain and representative for the golf clubs in the area. He was Club Champion in 1992. In October 2018, Flip moved to Kamloops to be closer to family. Condolences may be expressed at: www.firstmemorialkamloops.com
