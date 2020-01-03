BOOTHBY, Elsie May Elsie May Boothby passed away peacefully December 12, 2019 with family by her side. She was predeceased by Arthur, her husband of 65 years. She is survived by her loving daughters Lorna, Norma (Mitchell), and Brenda; grandchildren Ashlee (Dave), Chelsie, Kevin (Stephanie), Daniel, and Colby (Megan); great-grandchildren Lucy, Holly, Kassidy, Skyla, Arthur, and Shepherd; many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law George; and cousin Maxine. Mom loved her years as owner operator of Boulevard Coiffures. Her fondest memories were the wonderful years she and Dad spent at Fanny Bay with family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Haaf, the nurses on 2 East at LGH as well as the caring staff of 1 North Evergreen House. Mom will finally be reunited with our dad, the love of her life. " We will miss you mom/nana ". No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.





