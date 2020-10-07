1/1
Elspeth Ann (Clyne) WEBSTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elspeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEBSTER, Elspeth Ann (Clyne) Elspeth died quietly on September 24, 2020 at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver. She was predeceased by her husband Ron, her brother Norval and sister Barbara. She is survived by daughters Anita (Tim), Mia Barbara (Lee) and Cate (YP), three grandsons, two step-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. Elspeth Ann Clyne was a proud native of Vancouver. She grew up in Kerrisdale, attended Point Grey and Magee Schools then graduated from UBC in Social Work. In 1952 she married Ron Webster, whom she met at UBC. In 1955 they built the West Vancouver home where they warmly welcomed family and friends for almost 60 years. Elspeth was known for her spirit and positive energy - she played tennis, badminton and golf, sailed, skied and was a tireless volunteer - in particular at St. Stephen's Church. For 20 years - until she was 80 - she volunteered weekly as a Mountain Host at Whistler, a role she loved. Elspeth was a writer and reciter of doggerel and a strict grammarian. She had unwavering faith in the CBC and the value of a leisurely preprandial gin in good company. We will miss her. Our thanks to the staff at Hollyburn House for giving Elspeth exceptional care. If you wish, please donate in Elspeth's memory to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or the Faculty of Arts Bursary at UBC. As we cannot gather to remember Elspeth, do raise a glass in her honour.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved