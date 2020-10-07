Elspeth died quietly on September 24, 2020 at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver. She was predeceased by her husband Ron, her brother Norval and sister Barbara. She is survived by daughters Anita (Tim), Mia Barbara (Lee) and Cate (YP), three grandsons, two step-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. Elspeth Ann Clyne was a proud native of Vancouver. She grew up in Kerrisdale, attended Point Grey and Magee Schools then graduated from UBC in Social Work. In 1952 she married Ron Webster, whom she met at UBC. In 1955 they built the West Vancouver home where they warmly welcomed family and friends for almost 60 years. Elspeth was known for her spirit and positive energy - she played tennis, badminton and golf, sailed, skied and was a tireless volunteer - in particular at St. Stephen's Church. For 20 years - until she was 80 - she volunteered weekly as a Mountain Host at Whistler, a role she loved. Elspeth was a writer and reciter of doggerel and a strict grammarian. She had unwavering faith in the CBC and the value of a leisurely preprandial gin in good company. We will miss her. Our thanks to the staff at Hollyburn House for giving Elspeth exceptional care. If you wish, please donate in Elspeth's memory to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or the Faculty of Arts Bursary at UBC. As we cannot gather to remember Elspeth, do raise a glass in her honour.