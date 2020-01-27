It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband and friend, Emil Goldi, at his home on January 13th. Predeceased by his parents, Emil and Maria, and sister, Millie. Survived by sisters, Rosemarie and Martha, and his loving wife of 53 years, Elke, whom he called "My dierle."
In 1943, Emil was born in St. Gallen and was so proud to be Swiss! In 1967, Emil and Elke were married in Zurich, moving to Canada in 1968 and then to their home in North Vancouver in 1989. Emil optimized hard work and perfection in everything he did, and he could actually do everything - from a wrought iron gazebo in Park and Tilford Gardens to hot water heating systems and customized homes. Many of us can look around our own homes at his amazing workmanship. He never hesitated to help or drive anyone anywhere, attend events for his friends and four adopted granddaughters, or just be there when it counted. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, many friends, and especially his soulmate, Elke.
A Celebration of Life will be held later at their home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 27 to Feb. 27, 2020