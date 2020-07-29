Emil (Euphemia Margaret Isabel Lawrie), was born March 1930 in Pretoria, South Africa. Emil grew up with her sister, Elizabeth, in the tropics of South Africa, before leaving to study at Edinburgh University where she obtained her physiotherapy degree. Emil met Ron McAdam at Edinburgh, where Ron was training to become a physician. They married in March, 1953 and immigrated to Canada in 1956, where Emil practiced physiotherapy until 1959. Emil dedicated her life to loving and supporting her children; David, Sybil and Vivian; five grandchildren and two great grandsons. Emil generously donated her time to numerous committees and causes, volunteering many, many hours to school and sporting events. Emil really enjoyed bridge and golf, and once her children were grown, organized many bridge and golf outings with her beloved group of friends and a good time was had by all. The family feels so fortunate and grateful for having such a loving and committed mother and grandmother. On July 11, 2020 Emil fractured her hip and despite all attempts was unable to recover. Emil passed away peacefully, with family around her on July 20, 2020. Thank you to the staff at Lions Gate Hospital, Amica Lions Gate and Hollyburn House for their care of Emil. Due to the pandemic and these uncertain times, at this time there will be no service and the family requests no need for flowers.