Late Emily Baker (nee Rivers) Sunrise: December 10, 1914 Sunset: February 25, 2019 It is with sadness we advise of the passing of our dear Elder Emily Baker. Emily descends from the LaRiviere (Rivers) / Longcake and Baker Families of Squamish First Nation, Quebec and England. Emily Baker(nee Rivers) was born on December 10, 1914 at Stawamus IR No. 24 in Squamish, BC. She was one of nine children to Sarah (nee Longcake) and Dennis Rivers. Emily was raised on Mission IR. No. 1 by Mosquito Creek and attended St. Paul's Indian Day School. In 1932 she met Simon Baker and they were married on June 7, 1933. Emily gave birth to 9 children and raised them on the Capilano Indian Reserve No. 5 where their home was located on Marine Drive. Emily learned how to sew from her brother Peter who was a tailor and she spent many years sewing beautiful outfits for herself, her children and grandchildren. After the war supplies were dwindling and she would take Simon's old suits and make skirts and pants for her children. She also was very proficient at knitting and crocheting. Emily was very involved in the Squamish Nation community and the Capilano United Church and volunteered many hours to help both. She started buying carvings, sweaters, crafts from community members to help them out when they needed money. Finally when she realized she had a basement full of stuff she decided to open her store, Khot-la-cha, that she owned and managed for many years. Emily received an honorary degree in Business from MBA. Emily was always the woman behind the scenes, ensuring that her husband Simon was his best self as he grew to be a well respected elder. Throughout his life, Simon was recognized for his dedication to First Nations culture by receiving many awards, but what many people didn't know is that this petite little woman was the strength behind the man, making it possible for him to achieve his dreams. Over the years, throughout it all, Emily always maintained her positive and caring outlook. Even after the loss of her husband in 2001, she showed immense strength and continued to be the glue that held the Baker family together. She was always been known for her matching outfits, for accepting everyone as individuals, for being a quiet and humble lady never wanting the limelight to shine on her. She was and always will be our "First Lady" and Matriarch of our family. A funeral service was held at Chief Joe Mathias Centre 100 Capilano Road, North Vancouver on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. On line condolences can be found at





