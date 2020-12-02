It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Ric Purdy on Nov. 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maureen; his children Leanna (Wilco), Christina (Mike) and Eric (Kim); his grandchildren Cameron, Kaeley and Adriana; as well as his sister Karen (Sam). Ric was a proud graduate of Prince of Wales High School where he met Maureen 65 years ago. He loved his family, his pets and the cabin at Roberts Creek. The family would like to thank the staff at Lions Gate Hospital for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations made to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



