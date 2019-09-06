RIEDL, Erich Erich was born July 11, 1934 in Weiherhammer, Germany; passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 21, 2019 in North Vancouver, B.C. Survived by his wife of 62 years Anna, and daughter Adeline (John) Primus, grandchildren: Crystal & Sabrina. Erich was active and vibrant and enjoyed nature and the outdoors. Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Saint Christopher's Church, 1068 Inglewood Avenue, West Vancouver, B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11, 2019