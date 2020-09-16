It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Erik. He is predeceased by his wife (May). Erik will be greatly missed by his children, Karl (Karen) and Hans (Ronnie); grandchildren, Kurt (Kristen) and Vanessa (Ian); great-grandchild, Alysia; and relatives back in Sweden.



Born in Lommeland, Sweden, he carved a life of his own at 14 workings on a relative's farm and later in the merchant navy. He came to Vancouver in 1957 for a holiday trip that would end up lasting a lifetime. Within a year he met his wife-to-be, and they would later settle down in Lynn Valley. With a tremendous work ethic and an entrepreneurial spirit, he started a number of successful businesses settling in flooring/restoration services. Erik was proud of his heritage and was an active board member in the Scandinavian Business Club and Swedish Canadian Rest Home.



His passions included soccer and fishing. Erik was a fixture on the North Shore sidelines, whether coaching or watching the generations that he came to know. At this time, there will be no service with the possibility of something in 2021.



