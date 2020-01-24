Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest L. Hubbard. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ernie Hubbard on January 17, 2020. Survived by his wife of over 57 years, Trudy; children, Kelly, Lisa (Derek), and Dan (Bernice); and five grandchildren, Melissa, Sarah, Sam, Kai, and Jayson. He was the eldest son of Frank and Jane Hubbard, who raised their family in the Kerrisdale area of Vancouver. Eldest brother to Don (Audrey), Darlene, Barb (Audrey), and Dave (Judy), and uncle to many.



Ernie and Trudy raised their family in North Vancouver, enjoying friendships and numerous family activities at the North Shore Winter Club. Ernie worked at Northland Navigation, BA Blacktop, WinVan Paving, and Panafab Cedar Homes.



Ernie loved his family most of all and will be dearly missed.



A celebration of life reception will be held on Saturday, February 22nd from 1- 3 pm at the Holiday Inn, 700 Old Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC.

