MAZZOLENI, Erwin April 3, 1946 - April 15, 2020 With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Erwin after a short illness. Erwin will be lovingly remembered by his family; wife Maria, daughter Claudia (Nelson), sons Lee (Irene), Richard (Anja), brother Angelo, sister Monika, grandchildren Claire, Esther, Michael, Brian, Amy and nieces and nephews in Denmark, Switzerland and USA. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice if you wish.







