Erwin Zielke, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle returned home to his Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the age of 92. He leaves behind his adored wife of 70 years, Myrtle, whom he called "his sweetheart" until the very end. Also mourning his passing are his three children, Wayne (Carla), Dean (Kim) and Jan (Al Leonard); eight grandchildren, Matt (Christine), Katie, Aryn, Carly (Cody Rockson), Reid, Brett, Zoe, and Paige; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Mia and Max; brother-in-law, Bob McCallum (Aurore); and many nieces and nephews. Erwin was the foundation upon which the family was built and taught us all that a life worth living is full of love, family, faith, and laughter.



Erwin was born on December 15, 1927, in Jansen, SK, to parents who had immigrated to Canada from the USSR 11 months prior. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters, and we know that they are rejoicing being together again.



The family would like to thank Dr. Lakha and his care workers, Celine, Edita, and Vilma, for their compassion and excellent care.



A private family service will be held in the coming weeks.



