Erwin Zielke
December 15, 1927 - May 29, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erwin Zielke, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle returned home to his Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the age of 92. He leaves behind his adored wife of 70 years, Myrtle, whom he called "his sweetheart" until the very end. Also mourning his passing are his three children, Wayne (Carla), Dean (Kim) and Jan (Al Leonard); eight grandchildren, Matt (Christine), Katie, Aryn, Carly (Cody Rockson), Reid, Brett, Zoe, and Paige; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Mia and Max; brother-in-law, Bob McCallum (Aurore); and many nieces and nephews. Erwin was the foundation upon which the family was built and taught us all that a life worth living is full of love, family, faith, and laughter.

Erwin was born on December 15, 1927, in Jansen, SK, to parents who had immigrated to Canada from the USSR 11 months prior. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters, and we know that they are rejoicing being together again.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lakha and his care workers, Celine, Edita, and Vilma, for their compassion and excellent care.

A private family service will be held in the coming weeks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollyburn Funeral Home
1807 Marine Drive
West Vancouver, BC V7V1J7
6049221221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved