Ester A. McGill, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21st at West Vancouver Care.
In 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, Murray, and together they raised three children:\, Robert (Mary Jane), James (Marion), and Judith. Ester will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Mark (Carrie), Stephen (Tracey), Matthew, and Kristen; and great-grandchildren, Lillian and Michael.
Special thanks to the dedicated caregivers at Sunrise Lynn Valley during her 4-year stay and the West Vancouver Care Center.
The family will be holding a small private ceremony later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ester's name may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
