We announce with great sadness the passing of Evangelina at Lions Gate Hospital.



Evangelina will be deeply missed by her children, Claudio (Andrea) and Marcela (Luis); grandchildren, Tomas (Laura) and Michelle; and many dear relatives and friends.



She is survived by her mother's younger siblings, aunts, Lina and Nelly, and uncle Eduardo.



Evangelina was a very loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a true people-person, kind and gentle to everyone.



Earlier in life, she was a busy career woman with a PhD in Biology (Botany), and she worked as a university professor and research scientist at the University of Buenos Aires (Argentina) for over thirty years.



After the early death of her husband Ebert, she followed her family and immigrated to Canada where she became an active member of the community, worked for the West Vancouver Memorial Library for over 18 years and volunteered her time at the Lions Gate Hospital Thrift Store for over a decade.







Evangelina's love of travel was deep-rooted in her personality. She enjoyed every opportunity of discovering new places in travel adventures with her husband, children, and grandchildren.



Our heartfelt thanks go to the entire team at the Palliative Care Unit of Lions Gate Hospital for their compassionate care in the last days of her life.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation in Memory of Evangelina Sanchez Garcia.



There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday, November 9th, at 11:00 AM at St Edmund's Parish, 545 Mahon Ave, North Vancouver.

