WHITTAKER, Eve Margaret Eve Margaret Whittaker passed away on January 14, 2020 from complications caused by lung cancer. She was 85 years old. We take comfort knowing that she felt no pain and was very well cared for by the professional and dedicated group at the North Shore Hospice. Eve is survived by her son, Norman, and her beloved grandchildren, Steven and Mathew. She was a woman of strong beliefs and opinions, who always fought for what was right. She was accepting of diversity and other cultures in times when it was not self-serving to be that way. Eve earned her PhD in Literature and was very proud of the 6000+ students she had taught at Carleton University, U.B.C., Capilano College and SFU in her 40 year professional career. She loved the North Shore and British Columbia and was very happy to spend most of her life in this special place. We would like to thank the residents and staff of Summerhill Parc for making her last few years comfortable and enjoyable. A Celebration of Life will be held in North Vancouver in late February. Anyone wishing to attend can contact us at:







