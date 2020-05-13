Evelyn Mary (Lynn) BODEL
BODEL, Evelyn (Lynn) Mary April 22, 1924 - May 4, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our wonderful mother Evelyn. Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by her children Diane Johansen, Carol Watt, Jimmy Bodel and sister Helen Esau; granddaughter Karen Broeders (Ed), grandsons Matthew Johansen (Cristin), Graham Bodel (Alexa), Doug Bodel (Stacey); great grandchildren Sydney, Caitlyn, Joe, Colin, Jack, Olive, Bradley, Cameron, Andrew and extended family. Evelyn grew up in Edmonton, Alberta and at 18 years joined the Air Force where she met and married her husband, James Norman. They moved to Vancouver where they led a busy life raising 5 children. Evelyn was an avid curler, a master crafter, amazing sewer and was very involved in charity work. She took a lead role in the Comitas Club and P.E.O. They traveled the world together when all the children left home and upon return, settled in Victoria. A few years after the passing of Norman, Evelyn moved to Amica in West Vancouver, where she lived until her passing on May 4th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Ovarian Cancer Canada at www.ovariancanda.org/donate or by mail to the Vancouver Office directly at Suite 831-470 Granville St. Vancouver, BC V6C 1V5




