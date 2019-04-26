Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faulkner Bruce Allan. View Sign Obituary

Faulkner, Bruce Allan July 17, 1955 - April 18, 2019 It is with a heavy heart we announce that our dear sweet Bruce passed away on April 18, in North Vancouver, BC. Predeceased by his parents Reg and Jean, who Bruce said were the best parents a guy could ask for. Survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Karen; daughters Lauren, and Chelsea (Aaron); grandchildren Leif and Dylana; brothers Gary (Kathy), and Richard (Lee-Ann); nephews Drew, Daren; and niece Courtney. And of course Sammy, our bionic dog. Our drummer boy is finally at peace. "We love you truly, madly, deeply Bruce. Thank you for being in our lives". Per Bruce's request, there will be no service.







