FIELDGATE, William Norman (Mouse) It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of William Norman Fieldgate (Mouse). Born in Regina, Saskatchewan on January 12, 1932 - passed away peacefully at home in North Vancouver, British Columbia March 6, 2020. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, colleague and mentor. Adored by many and respected by all. A member of the inaugural B.C. Lions Team, Grey Cup winner in 1964, his #75 is retired by the Team. Inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in 1970 as an athlete, and in 1986 as a Team member of the 1964 Grey Cup Champions. In 1979, Norm was inducted into The Canadian Football League Hall of Fame in Hamilton, Ontario. Norm played 14 years and 223 games with the Lions from 1954-1967. In that time, he accomplished the following: he played defensive back, defensive end, tight end, and he's also been know to kick a ball or two through the uprights. Served as co-captain, along with Joe Kapp for years, including 1964, when he helped lead the Vancouver Club to their first Grey Cup. In 1965, Norm won the Bobby Bourne Memorial Trophy as the Lions most outstanding player. He was also nominated six times as the Lions' Most Outstanding Player (1958, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 65). He is a member of the Lions Ring of Honour, and voted by the fans, a member of the B.C. Lions 50th season All-time Dream Team. Outside of B.C., he was a CFL Western All-Star in 1959, 1960 and 1963, and a CFL All-Star in 1963. The Norm Fieldgate Trophy awarded to the Most Outstanding Defensive player in the CFL Western Division, is named in his honour. After his retirement from playing, he remained with the franchise for years, serving on the board of directors in the 1980's. He was the last President of the community owned club. A lifetime season ticket holder. Not all players are fans, but he was! Outside of football, he got into the automotive parts business in 1965 while still playing. He ran the business until 1991, when he sold to Lordco Automotive. Norm was a trustee of the British Columbia Sports Hall of Fame in the 1980's, 1990's, and 2000's, and a five year Member and ultimately Chair of the selection committee. He made a series of significant philanthropic donations to the Hall, to ensure its continuation in the community. The BC Sorts Hall of Fame was Norm's passion. He also enjoyed his home away from home in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island. He built the home in the early 80's and enjoyed with family and friends for many years. Norm was a kind, honourable, loyal, funny, humble, generous man. He had a positive impact on every person he met. He believed in the good in everyone and strongly believed in second chances. His legacy will live on through the people who knew him, his fans, The British Columbia Sports Hall of Fame, and most importantly his adoring family. Norm is survived by his best friend and loving wife Doreen, married for 64 years; his 3 daughters Carey (Dann), Lesley (Mark), and Janine; his 4 granddaughters Janey (Jeff), Emma, Mackenzie and Sydney, and 1 great granddaughter Harlowe. Also, not to be forgotten, his devoted dog Dazzy, a long time companion. We thank you all, for your condolences, well, wishes, and support through this very difficult time. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honour at The Alzheimer's Society.







