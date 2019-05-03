CUNNINGHAM, Florence Audrey 1925 - 2019 Florence passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in North Vancouver, B.C. Florence is lovingly survived by her husband and best friend of 61 years, Hugh; nephew Chris Dendwick; niece Judy (Clyde) Douglas; as well as many other relatives and friends. Florence was a loving wife, aunt and friend to all that knew her. She enjoyed walking the seawall with her beloved Hugh. A Celebration of Florence's Life will be held on Wednesday, May 8th 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hollyburn Funeral Home, 1807 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, B.C.
Published in The North Shore News from May 3 to May 4, 2019