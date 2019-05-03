Florence Audrey CUNNINGHAM (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Audrey CUNNINGHAM.
Service Information
Hollyburn Funeral Home
1807 Marine Drive
West Vancouver, BC
V7V1J7
(604)-922-1221
Obituary

CUNNINGHAM, Florence Audrey 1925 - 2019 Florence passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in North Vancouver, B.C. Florence is lovingly survived by her husband and best friend of 61 years, Hugh; nephew Chris Dendwick; niece Judy (Clyde) Douglas; as well as many other relatives and friends. Florence was a loving wife, aunt and friend to all that knew her. She enjoyed walking the seawall with her beloved Hugh. A Celebration of Florence's Life will be held on Wednesday, May 8th 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hollyburn Funeral Home, 1807 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, B.C.
logo
Published in The North Shore News from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
West Vancouver, BC   (604) 922-1221
funeral home direction icon