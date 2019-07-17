Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Clara (Chisholm) HUCKFIELD. View Sign Obituary

HUCKFIELD, Florence Clara (nee Chisholm) May 2, 1918 - July 9, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Florence Huckfield, loving wife, mother, nana and great grandmother. Mom passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Huckfield; son Thomas; son-in-law David and grandson Jeffrey. She is survived by daughters Brenda (John), Daphne (Bruce), Elizabeth, Kathleen (Marty); grandchildren Michael (Jessica), Amy (Ken), Derek (Melissa), Carly (Scott), Julia & Steven; great grandchildren, Josh, Ben, Ryan, Luke, Nicola; and her sister, Marie. Florence also leaves an extended close family of nieces and nephews. Florence was born in Antigonish, Nova Scotia to a family of eleven children. She graduated from Mount Saint Bernard College where she received her teaching certificate. In 1951, she married Ronald in Saint John New Brunswick. They moved to Montreal for a brief time, then to Toronto for 16 years and finally to North Vancouver in 1968 with their five children. Mom enjoyed being a homemaker, baking, gardening, bowling, knitting and reading. She will be remembered for her kindness, positive attitude, faith, and sense of humour. She held her family very dear to her heart and ensured they were well cared for. Many thanks to Dr Robertson and the staff at Evergreen House in North Vancouver, and especially companions Claudia and Leila. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, 2725 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver, B.C. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.







