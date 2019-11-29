Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Elnora DICKINSON. View Sign Obituary

DICKINSON, Florence Elnora November 29, 1934 – October 22, 2019 Flo passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord early on October 22, 2019. She was pre- deceased by her husband Jack on December 8, 2014. She is survived by her daughter Darlene (Steve), twin grandchildren Jonathan and Brittany, niece Yvette and nephews Lorne and Steve. Flo assisted her husband Jack with their Lonsdale Home Furnishings store, and served as Secretary and President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Provincial Social Credit party. Flo was also very active in the local community and was an avid supporter of the West Vancouver Youth Band, with whom her grandchildren's musical talents blossomed. The family wishes to convey their heartfelt thanks to Dr. John Lebrun and the staff of Lions Gate Hospital 6 West for their kindness and support given to Mom in the last few days of her life. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019. For details, please contact Darlene at







Flo passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord early on October 22, 2019. She was pre- deceased by her husband Jack on December 8, 2014. She is survived by her daughter Darlene (Steve), twin grandchildren Jonathan and Brittany, niece Yvette and nephews Lorne and Steve. Flo assisted her husband Jack with their Lonsdale Home Furnishings store, and served as Secretary and President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Provincial Social Credit party. Flo was also very active in the local community and was an avid supporter of the West Vancouver Youth Band, with whom her grandchildren's musical talents blossomed. The family wishes to convey their heartfelt thanks to Dr. John Lebrun and the staff of Lions Gate Hospital 6 West for their kindness and support given to Mom in the last few days of her life. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019. For details, please contact Darlene at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the West Vancouver Youth Band Society, P.O. Box 91292, West Vancouver, B.C. V7V 3N9 Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close