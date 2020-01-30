Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence L. Hargreaves. View Sign Obituary

Flo passed away peacefully at Evergreen Care Home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her first husband, Bruce Dunn, in January 1993, and her second husband, Jim Hargreaves, in October 1995. She was lovingly dedicated to her husbands and children, Kathy Elliott (Barry), David Dunn (Heather), Richard Dunn (Bev), and Alan Dunn (Diane).



Flo delighted in the accomplishments of her nine grandchildren, Lydia, Janine, Cameron, Carolyn, Fraser, Perrin, Melissa, Ashley, and Hayley, and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her older sister, Maude of Ottawa, Ontario, and predeceased by her eldest sister, Margaret of London, Ontario.



Flo was born in Toronto, Ontario, and moved to Vancouver in 1966 with her first husband, Bruce, and their four children. Flo worked as a bookkeeper/administrator for a lumber broker company. An enthusiastic walker well into her 90's, Mom also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and neighbours for many years. Mom had lots of travel adventures with family and was a wonderful seamstress, knitter, and did beautiful stitchery work.



The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kathy Bell-Irving; Sue Sharpe, Flo's best friend and companion caregiver until her passing; the nurses; care aides; and doctors of Evergreen Care Home - second floor South who took such wonderful care of Flo as her Alzheimer's progressed.



No service by request. A small get-together to celebrate Flo's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Flo's memory to the Alzheimer's Society of BC or the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.



Forever in our Hearts we miss you and your beautiful smile......

Flo passed away peacefully at Evergreen Care Home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her first husband, Bruce Dunn, in January 1993, and her second husband, Jim Hargreaves, in October 1995. She was lovingly dedicated to her husbands and children, Kathy Elliott (Barry), David Dunn (Heather), Richard Dunn (Bev), and Alan Dunn (Diane).Flo delighted in the accomplishments of her nine grandchildren, Lydia, Janine, Cameron, Carolyn, Fraser, Perrin, Melissa, Ashley, and Hayley, and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her older sister, Maude of Ottawa, Ontario, and predeceased by her eldest sister, Margaret of London, Ontario.Flo was born in Toronto, Ontario, and moved to Vancouver in 1966 with her first husband, Bruce, and their four children. Flo worked as a bookkeeper/administrator for a lumber broker company. An enthusiastic walker well into her 90's, Mom also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and neighbours for many years. Mom had lots of travel adventures with family and was a wonderful seamstress, knitter, and did beautiful stitchery work.The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kathy Bell-Irving; Sue Sharpe, Flo's best friend and companion caregiver until her passing; the nurses; care aides; and doctors of Evergreen Care Home - second floor South who took such wonderful care of Flo as her Alzheimer's progressed.No service by request. A small get-together to celebrate Flo's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Flo's memory to the Alzheimer's Society of BC or the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.Forever in our Hearts we miss you and your beautiful smile...... Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close