HIGGS, Florence May (Sutcliffe) March 8, 1934 - October 24, 2020
On a sunny fall day Florence passed, surrounded by her family, after having fallen the previous day. Dancing in the kitchen, making breakfast for her daughters, feeling better than she had in years, is how we remember her final week. The youngest of nine, she was the last surviving of her siblings. Her family was her pride and joy and all five of her children were her favourites. Instilling the confidence that they could do anything, all went on to have successful careers, raise beautiful families and even added families to the mix. All were welcome and prayed for. Knowing that she raised a strong and determined brood, she often championed her in-laws, knowing they would need a bit of help from time to time. Mom did her job well. She had her own career after children and in her final role, worked directly for the head of the penitentiary service before leaving at 60 to help raise her final grandchild. A devout Catholic, she celebrated mass daily. Her community at St. Anthony's was one of her most treasured groups and Father Gary, her beloved Priest, plus her many friends and neighbours, she delighted in knowing. Leslie Meingast (Peter), Lynda Higgs, Bernadette Pughe (Gregg), Joseph Higgs (Nancy), Angela Higgs (Gary) along with her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews want to thank Peace Arch Hospital staff, especially the Nurses and Doctor's for their kindness and compassion. She thought the food was great with butterscotch pudding earning a staring compliment as she lived by the motto, "life is uncertain, eat desert first." One of the deepest lessons to us all was to be kind and to treat others the way we would want to be treated, especially those who have less. She rooted us with deep values, washed out a few mouths with soap, she loved deeply and unwaveringly, and always had time for others. Her prayers have always kept us safe, so we pray now that she is. Her lifetime of generosity will be felt for decades. We will love her forever.
