It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olofson at the age of 106 on December 7th, 2019. Her daughter Diane was with her at this time. Family meant the world to Florence. She loved deeply and was loved dearly. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Diane (Craig - deceased); treasured grandchildren, Krista (Corbin) and Ross (Aran); and her darling great-granddaughters, Taylor, Alicia, Savannah, and Macy, as well as many very special nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of 1 South, Evergreen for the kindness and care which they gave Florence over the past four years.



At her request, there will not be a service.

Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 11, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020

