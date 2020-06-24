FONG, Nathan 1959 - 2020 Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when someone very special is taken away so suddenly and unexpectedly. Born in Vancouver, Nathan Fong, a trained chef, media personality, philanthropist, and Canadian culinary ambassador, left us on March 29, 2020, at the age of 61. Nathan shared his passion and love of food through his culinary and travel journalism, and his award-winning food styling. Predeceased by his father Robert, Nathan is survived by his dear mother Edna, sister Lori (Darin), brothers Brian and Justin (Vy), and former spouse Michel. He will be lovingly remembered as an amazing uncle to nephews and nieces Evan, Ashley, Mathieu, and Katy. Our wonderful brother lived life to the fullest and had a larger-than-life personality. It is our honour to call Nathan our brother, and we cherish the memories that he has given our family. When not travelling extensively around the world for business or pleasure, Nathan could be found skiing at Whistler, hosting countless fabulous dinner parties, enjoying the VSO, gardening, and walking Yuki, his beloved Shiba Inu. Nathan was also blessed to have an eclectic group of close friends, business associates, and many acquaintances. Nathan founded Passions in 2003, a food and wine gala fundraiser for the Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation. The annual event has made significant contributions to this important charity. The Fong family is grateful for the outpouring of love and tributes to Nathan. You are forever in our hearts, Nathan! A celebration of life will be held in the future when we can share laughter and stories, and toast to our Nathan. In keeping with Nathan's love of helping others, if you so wish, donations may be made to BC Heart & Stroke, Diabetes Canada, or the Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation. As Julia Child, one of Nathan's favourite icons, once said, "People who love to eat are always the best people."







