Frances "Duffy" Abrahamson, aged 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020.



Duffy was born on July 10, 1941.



She is survived by her son, Aaron (Kal) Abrahamson; and her daughter, Lynn Marie; grandchildren, Daniel (Jen), Caley, Nissa, and Benjamin; her beloved great-grandson, Damon; and great-grandaughter, Tegan.



She will be sadly missed.



Duffy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



She was a longtime supporter of the SPCA and would regularly adopt cats who needed a loving home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA on her behalf.



