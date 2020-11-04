1/1
Frances D. Abrahamson
July 10, 1941 - October 24, 2020
Frances "Duffy" Abrahamson, aged 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Duffy was born on July 10, 1941.

She is survived by her son, Aaron (Kal) Abrahamson; and her daughter, Lynn Marie; grandchildren, Daniel (Jen), Caley, Nissa, and Benjamin; her beloved great-grandson, Damon; and great-grandaughter, Tegan.

She will be sadly missed.

Duffy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was a longtime supporter of the SPCA and would regularly adopt cats who needed a loving home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA on her behalf.

Published in North Shore News from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4, 2020.
