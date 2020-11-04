Frances "Duffy" Abrahamson, aged 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Duffy was born on July 10, 1941.
She is survived by her son, Aaron (Kal) Abrahamson; and her daughter, Lynn Marie; grandchildren, Daniel (Jen), Caley, Nissa, and Benjamin; her beloved great-grandson, Damon; and great-grandaughter, Tegan.
She will be sadly missed.
Duffy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was a longtime supporter of the SPCA and would regularly adopt cats who needed a loving home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA on her behalf.
Published in North Shore News from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4, 2020.