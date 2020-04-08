Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Kelly. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Frances Kelly on March 30. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Joseph, and mother to Debbie (Doug) and Michael (Carla), and four grandchildren, Hannah, Joey, Mhairi, and Rhian.



Frances was born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, and settled in North Vancouver in 1974. She worked at Zellers and Kiwanis Care Home, and enjoyed spending her free time at the Mollie Nye House and with her family. Frances lived her life to the fullest and will always be remembered for her cheerful disposition.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. A special thanks to Dr. Haaf.

