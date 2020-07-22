Frances Garcia passed away peacefully at Lynn Valley Care Centre on July 5th. Born to Ivon and Mary Garcia in Cowdenbeath, Scotland. The Garcia family subsequently moved to Canada. They were long time residents of North Vancouver, where her father established a pharmacy practice. For a number of years Frances operated an answering service for physicians from her heritage home on West 6th. She was predeceased by her parents and brother. Frances will be remembered for her love of animals and in particular was known to rescue and provide a home for a number of orphaned cats and kittens. She will be sorely missed by her friends Joanne, Nora, Margot, and her long time caregiver Fatima. Special thanks to the staff of Lynn Valley Care Centre, Manor, 3rd floor, for their loving care over the past 8 years. No service at her request.