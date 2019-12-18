Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Rosalind Read. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mum and grandma, Fran. She will be dearly missed by daughters, Kathryn and Rosalind; son-in-law, Ken; and grandsons, Noel and Corey.



Fran was born in Twillingate, Newfoundland, and was always a proud Newfie. She received her Science degree from Dalhousie and shortly thereafter, married a young man from England named Bernie Read. They moved several times, including to Montreal, where Rosalind was born, and Hawaii, before settling in North Vancouver, where Kathryn was born.



Fran was always active in the Edgemont Village community, attending Highlands United, and after Bernie's passing in 2006, she moved into the Village and quickly became a fixture, as many of the local shop owners will attest. She was active at the West Vancouver Seniors' Centre, the West Vancouver Photography Club, the University Women's Club, and the Senior's Connection at Highlands. Mum was always making so-called "small" gestures to let people know she cared. Whether it was sending a thank you card or buying flowers for someone she hardly knew, she focused on recognizing others through acts of kindness. Generous with a greeting and a story, she was interested to know how you were doing, but nothing made her prouder than being Mum to Roz and Kath and Grandma to Noel and Corey.



We'd like to pass on special thanks to the staff at Evergreen House for taking good care of her over the last year. A memorial will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 2 pm at Highlands United Church, 3255 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver, BC.

