SHUBIN, Frances (Fannie) April 15, 1927 - May 19, 2019 Frances (Fannie) Shubin went to be with her Lord on May 19, 2019. Frances was born in Los Angeles April 15, 1927. She moved to Canada in her twenties and resided in Penticton and North Vancouver. She loved Canada so much she became a Canadian Citizen in 1960. Frances was a Bookkeeper, and accountant by trade, she worked in large hotels in the Vancouver area. She travelled a bit thru Canada, Hawaii, Fiji, England, California and of course Las Vegas, Baby! One of her favourite places was India, she made many friends while there and loved the people and their principles of life. To say she will be sorely missed is an understatement. She was 92 and had a good life, but many of us will miss her smiling face and gentle spirit. She is survived by a niece, a great nephew, a great great niece and nephew. Rest in peace my dear aunt.





