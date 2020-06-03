Francesco MASTRANGELO
1927 - 2020
MASTRANGELO, Francesco June 8, 1927 - May 24, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Francesco just short of his 93rd birthday in North Vancouver. He was predeceased by his wife Antonietta and is survived by his children Vito, Raffaela, Tony and Rosy. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Anna, Nick, Kianna and Warner, great-grandchildren and extended family. He was born in Panni, Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1966 and resided in North Vancouver. He will always be remembered as a strong hard working dedicated family man. A private family celebration will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. With a special thank you to Jamie and the other home support workers. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Services
Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South
West Vancouver, BC V7T 1A2
(604) 926-5121
