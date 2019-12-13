It is with great sadness the family of Francis Barrie Stewart announce his passing after a brief illness on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Francis was pre-deceased by his wife Dr. Gwen Prout in 2018, his sisters Agnes and Betty and his brother George. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Ellen Groundwater and many nieces and nephews and their families. A service will be held at Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver on Tuesday, December 17 at 2:00 pm
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 13, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020