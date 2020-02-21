ANGLESIO, Franco Joseph Verona, Italy, September 14, 1943 Vancouver, BC February 13, 2020 Franco collapsed suddenly at his home and despite the heroic efforts of the team of first responders of the District of North Vancouver and Lions Gate Hospital Emergency staff, he never regained consciousness. He worked in the hotel industry for fifty years and on three continents, in Canada, first for CN Hotels and then at Coast Hotels, lastly as President. He spoke often of the many people he was honored to work with and considered valued friends. He was a proud supporter and founding director of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Canada West. A straight shooter, Italian, passionate, kind and driven. He enjoyed soccer, mainly his beloved Juventus, Formula 1, music and books. A golfer for many years, he said that golf would be the perfect sport if he could take his dogs with him on the walk. He thought that The Pink Panther was the apex of humour and he will be remembered for having the heartiest laugh known to mankind. Known to family as Dad and Grand-papa, he leaves behind wife Mary; sons Marco (Alison) and Michael (Kelly); granddaughters Madeline and Annamaria,; brother-in-law Bob and his wife Susan; nieces and nephews Andrew (Diana), Pamela (Nate), and Vicki (Sean) and grand-niece Aila. In lieu of flowers or donations, Franco would be happiest if you undertook to perform an act of kindness to assist those in need. To write a condolence note, the family would be most grateful if you would visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com. A private family service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020