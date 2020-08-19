On a sunny Sunday morning, while waiting for his coffee to brew, Fred sat in the sun watching the birds at the feeder when he was called away to join the Choir Invisible.



Fred is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn; son, Steve (Janet); daughter, Sandy (John) Macpherson; and grandchildren, Heather, William, Brock, and Scotty. He is also survived by a network of friends and family, in B.C. and Alberta, including his 101-year-old aunt Evelyn.



He was born in Brooks, Alberta on January 16, 1935, but grew up around Calgary at his grandparent's Maryland Dairy.



In 1941, His parents, Bill and Margaret, decided to move the family to Vancouver where Bill had secured a job in the North Van Shipyards.



Fred said he felt his life began when they moved to the North Burnaby for Grade 9 where he made many life long friends.



In high school, he worked on his hot rod while being a gas jockey at the Shell station at Hastings and Carlton.



Just out of high school, he and his friends built ski boats so they could go waterskiing at Cultus Lake and Deep Cove.



His working career began at Pacific Controls as a salesman driving all over BC making calls on contractors.



He moved on from there to help start up a controls division at Century Sales that expanded with the thriving business.



In 1978, he decided to start his own company, Myers Controls & Equipment Ltd. (MYCON) which developed into a successful business that grew in sales every year until he sold it and retired in 2005.



He built the family home in Deep Cove, a few years after he built the cabin at Ruby lake.



Dad loved sailing, and with his friend Ulf, sold and raced Sol Cat catamarans off Jericho Beach for several years.



The cabin on Ruby Lake is still a special place for the family, where dad enjoyed waterskiing and sailing for years. We have deemed it 'Club Fred'.



Mom and Dad had a love for travelling and managed to travel to see many wonderful places over the years. In retirement, they would attend many Dixieland Jazz festivals with friends.



Dad always said that at times he could not believe his luck in the successes he had in life, starting from such humble beginnings.



Dad was artistically talented; self-taught, he drew, painted and was an accomplished woodcarver.



Fred will be remembered for his wit and good nature, as well as being an honest and fair dealer in business, a loyal friend, and a devoted family man.



Due to the current COVID crisis, we are unable to hold a celebration befitting Fred, but we look forward to arranging one at a later date, as conditions permit.



