Born and raised on a farm on Capilano Rd,our dearly loved father/husband grew up with a love for the outdoors,especially the North Shore mtns. In his youth,he had a cabin on Grouse Mtn. He was in the Merchant Marines and Carpenters Union for 35 years. In his retirement he was either X-country skiing or hiking with family and friends, always in the lead.
He is deeply missed by his wife,Inge,5 children, and 22 grand/great-grand children.
Predeceased by 2 brothers, Sam and Luke
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 11 to Apr. 9, 2020