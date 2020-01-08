Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Smith MASSIE. View Sign Obituary

MASSIE, Fred Smith December 16, 1930 - December 23, 2019 One week after his 89th birthday, Fred passed away on his son Douglas' (predeceased) birthday. He leaves behind his wife Betty and sons Dean, Campbell and Colin. Also his 7 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. Fred was born in Clydebank, Scotland and came to Canada at age 21. He raised his family in North Vancouver. He was heavily involved with coaching soccer for 25 years; always insistent they drink his homemade hot chocolate. He worked at Imperial Oil as an accountant until the age of 55. He and his wife Betty retired to the desert (Osoyoos) in 1996. A Celebration of Life will take place on January 25th, 2020 at the Osoyoos Seniors Center from 1 - 5 pm.





