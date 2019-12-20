Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Pieter "Fred" COLLINS. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-980-3451 Obituary

COLLINS, Frederick Pieter "Fred" Our beloved Fred passed away on December 15, 2019 in North Vancouver, at the age of 57 years, with his family by side. Fred had Down's Syndrome and lived an incredibly full and active life. He did not let much stop him from succeeding in whatever he put his mind to, regardless of any challenges he was met with. A vibrant, compassionate, and gentle person with an adventurous spirit, Fred touched the lives of many. He had a special gift for lighting up a room with smiles and befriending those around him. He was a joy-filled and talented drummer, dancer, artist and loved to socialize. Fred was active in his community in many ways, including his longstanding service as an Altar Server at St. Stephen's Catholic Parish. He had several incredible achievements competing with the North Shore Special Olympics, most notably competing in downhill skiing in The Special Olympics World Games in Nagano, Japan in 2005. He was fondly referred to as "Straight Ahead Fred" within the skiing community . His friendships extended from his school days at Prince Charles School and Windsor High School, to his time in the Amity Workshop, and later, his nearly 20 years spent in the Cascadia community. In his last few years, he transitioned to Evergreen House, building fond memories there by participating in programs like Bingo, Art and Saturday morning music. He had a vast number of cherished relationships spanning his diverse social and recreational circle. He was pre-deceased by his loving and dedicated mother, Jeanne (2003), who championed the inclusion of those with disabilities. He is deeply loved and will truly be missed by many, especially by his loving family; Michael (father), Elisabeth (sister), Willi (brother), their families (Greg, Alanna, Christine, and Alex), and aunts, uncles and cousins in England and Holland. His memory and love will remain an inspiration to all who knew him. Thank you to all of those who cared and supported Fred so kindly in the Cascadia community and at Evergreen House. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Stephen's Catholic Parish, 1360 East 24th Street, North Vancouver, B.C., Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2pm. Wear a touch of green in memory of Frederick A reception will follow in the Church Hall. At a later date, Fred will be laid to rest beside his Mother by his immediate family. Flowers are gratefully declined. If you so desire, donations may be made to the charity of your choice to honour his memory. First Memorial Funeral Services; 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, B.C., 604-980-3451.





