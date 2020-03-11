Friederike Ute Scherl (March 11, 1937 - March 03, 2020)
Service Information
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC
V7J2J1
(604)-990-8988
Obituary

"Grace was in all her steps, heaven in her eye, in every gesture, dignity, and love."- John Milton

Our beloved Mutti (Mother), Grandma, Wife, Auntie and Friend has ended her earthly adventure in the spirit of gratitude and love in the company of her family on March 3, 2020. Since her birth in Leoben, Austria, love and kindness led her to pursue a career in public service where she excelled as a medical professional. The end of her professional career did not stop her from transitioning into volunteering for seniors, animal rescue projects and helping neighbours in need of a kind, compassionate and gentle friend.

She had a real gift for finding four leaf clovers in the fields of grass and in the souls of people that she blessed with her presence.

In lieu of flowers, please support your local SPCA.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 11 to Apr. 9, 2020
