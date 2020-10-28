1/1
Friedrich NITSCH
07/20/1934 - 10/16/2020
NITSCH, Friedrich July 20, 1934 - October 16, 2020 Fred passed peacefully in his home at the age of 86. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Joan, children Brigitta, Beatrice (Robert), Peter (Adair) and grandchildren Kristina, Sarah, Krista, Dana, Rogan and Cayla. Fred is also survived by his sister Helga (Horst) and extended family in Germany. Fred was born in Berlin, Germany, on July 20, 1934. He apprenticed as a lock and key maker in Germany before he emigrated to Canada in his mid twenties. Full of adventure, Fred set out to discover what Canada had to offer, including achieving his private and commercial pilot's license and meeting his lovely wife Joan. They started a family, living briefly in Kitchener and then Winnipeg, before ultimately settling in West Vancouver for nearly 50 years. An avid squash player and businessman, he enjoyed an active and fulfilled life. He will be missed by the multitude of people whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC.




Published in North Shore News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
