SORRENTINO, Fulvio 1927 - 2019 Fulvio Sorrentino, age 91, passed away peacefully at his recent home at Heritage Place on Salt Spring Island surrounded by his family on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in 1927 in Trieste, Italy, Fulvio emigrated to Canada in 1956 with his wife and young son. Fulvio became an accomplished architect designing many projects across Canada. He cherished his books of art and history, enjoyed debating on any topic and sharing good food and wine with friends and family. Fulvio and his wife Luciana loved to travel and made many friendships around the world. They lived in their West Vancouver home for 46 years before moving to Salt Spring in 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Luciana; son, Furio (Candace); daughter Michela (Matteo); 4 grandchildren, Chris, Carla, Sebastian, Julia; 2 great-grandchildren Amelia, Ella.





