Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriella (née Andrassy) (Elly) ZILAHI-BALOGH. View Sign Obituary

ZILAHI-BALOGH, Gabriella (Elly) (née Andrassy) October 7, 1928 Budapest, Hungary February 2, 2020 North Vancouver, BC Our dear mother Gabriella passed away peacefully at home at age 91 on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Mom is predeceased by her husband Jules, sister Ilona Berenyi and brother Gyula Andrassy. She leaves one sister, Marietta Mifsud (Windsor, Ontario), her 6 children; George (Lindy), Kati Ilona, Paul (Annette), Riella, Julia (Andrea), Monika (Sandy), 7 grandchildren; Jack, Matteo, Daisy, Nicholas, Alex, Dawn Marie and Caleb. Her son-in-law Michael, pre-deceased her in 2002. Gabriella was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1928, the 3rd child to her parents Michael and Gabriella. She spent her formative years between Budapest and Szigetvar (near the Northern border of Croatia today). Szigetvar was the Andrassy family's country home, it was the home she adored, as she and her siblings had room to run and play, getting into much mischief. With unrest in Hungary following WWII, Gabriella, together with her sister Ilona were sent to Italy in 1948. Gabriella stayed with the Capo de lista family and tutored their son. The family reunited in Belgium in 1950 and in 1951 sailed on the SS Nelly, arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax, settling in Windsor, Ontario where Gabriella attended Hotel Dieu Hospital Nursing School, graduating in 1954. Gabriella and Jules were married in August, 1954 in Windsor, Ontario, after which they drove to the West Coast and settled in North Vancouver. Mom worked as a nurse at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver and Children's Hospital in Vancouver. As the Zilahi family expanded, mom stepped away from nursing to raise her 6 children, which was more than a full-time job. Gabriella had perseverance and discipline. When she decided to go back to nursing, she took the nursing refresher course at BCIT while maintaining the household with 4 children still at home. She studied late into the night. She began nursing again in 1980 working at Mount St. Joseph's Hospital in Vancouver, retiring at 63. Gabriella was a very spiritual person and had compassion for the downtrodden. She had a sense of adventure. After retirement she and Jules enjoyed many years travelling across North America in their camper van. They enjoyed trips to Europe, Hawaii, and Asia. She particularly enjoyed their travels to Northern Thailand to visit their daughter Riella, where she enjoyed the fun of being a passenger on Riella's motorcycle. We were lucky to have Mom for so long; we will miss her terribly. We are grateful and give thanks to Amelia and Marife who cared for her so lovingly these last few years. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen's 1360 East. 24th Street, North Vancouver, BC at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Donations to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers appreciated.





Our dear mother Gabriella passed away peacefully at home at age 91 on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Mom is predeceased by her husband Jules, sister Ilona Berenyi and brother Gyula Andrassy. She leaves one sister, Marietta Mifsud (Windsor, Ontario), her 6 children; George (Lindy), Kati Ilona, Paul (Annette), Riella, Julia (Andrea), Monika (Sandy), 7 grandchildren; Jack, Matteo, Daisy, Nicholas, Alex, Dawn Marie and Caleb. Her son-in-law Michael, pre-deceased her in 2002. Gabriella was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1928, the 3rd child to her parents Michael and Gabriella. She spent her formative years between Budapest and Szigetvar (near the Northern border of Croatia today). Szigetvar was the Andrassy family's country home, it was the home she adored, as she and her siblings had room to run and play, getting into much mischief. With unrest in Hungary following WWII, Gabriella, together with her sister Ilona were sent to Italy in 1948. Gabriella stayed with the Capo de lista family and tutored their son. The family reunited in Belgium in 1950 and in 1951 sailed on the SS Nelly, arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax, settling in Windsor, Ontario where Gabriella attended Hotel Dieu Hospital Nursing School, graduating in 1954. Gabriella and Jules were married in August, 1954 in Windsor, Ontario, after which they drove to the West Coast and settled in North Vancouver. Mom worked as a nurse at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver and Children's Hospital in Vancouver. As the Zilahi family expanded, mom stepped away from nursing to raise her 6 children, which was more than a full-time job. Gabriella had perseverance and discipline. When she decided to go back to nursing, she took the nursing refresher course at BCIT while maintaining the household with 4 children still at home. She studied late into the night. She began nursing again in 1980 working at Mount St. Joseph's Hospital in Vancouver, retiring at 63. Gabriella was a very spiritual person and had compassion for the downtrodden. She had a sense of adventure. After retirement she and Jules enjoyed many years travelling across North America in their camper van. They enjoyed trips to Europe, Hawaii, and Asia. She particularly enjoyed their travels to Northern Thailand to visit their daughter Riella, where she enjoyed the fun of being a passenger on Riella's motorcycle. We were lucky to have Mom for so long; we will miss her terribly. We are grateful and give thanks to Amelia and Marife who cared for her so lovingly these last few years. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen's 1360 East. 24th Street, North Vancouver, BC at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Donations to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers appreciated. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close